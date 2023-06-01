Chris Sutton suggests 57-year-old manager will take the Tottenham job if he’s offered it











Chris Sutton has suggested that he thinks Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou would take the Tottenham Hotspur job if he’s offered it.

Spurs are seemingly ready to step up their attempts to replace acting head coach Ryan Mason over the coming days.

After missing out on Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the front-runner for the Tottenham job.

The Scottish Sun reported today that Postecoglou is set to be named as Spurs’ new manager next week.

And Chris Sutton has told the Daily Record that he thinks it’s difficult to see the Australian boss turning Spurs down.

Sutton discussed Postecoglou’s future in his latest article for the Daily Record.

“Ange Postecoglou is an ideal fit for Tottenham right now,” he said. “And, if he fancies that job and a crack at the English Premier League if it is offered, I can’t really see what Celtic can do about it.”

The former Hoops striker went on to suggest that if Postecoglou does leave Celtic, it won’t ‘down to money’ but purely down to ambition.

Sutton also feels that despite the current mess at Tottenham, challenges seem to ‘inspire’ the Celtic boss.

He described the Tottenham job as a ‘sparkling opportunity for the 57-year-old and feels that if he’s presented with the right terms, he’s likely to take the offer.

“This is one of the so-called big six down in England,” Sutton added. “One of the really massive clubs playing in an incredible new stadium.

“It’s just waiting to be lit up by someone. Even if he had ambitions to get to England when he moved to Celtic, and I’m not saying that he did, he could not have surely dreamed of getting a club of that stature straight off the bat.”

“Look at the level of player who chooses to go and ply their trade there,” Sutton went on. “Some of the finest talents on the planet. Look at the managers. They are the best around.

“Postecoglou would be battling it out with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. That has to be attractive to anyone who has ambitions to go as high as they can.

“It’s why going, not just to England, but such a big club would represent such a sparkling opportunity.

“As I said, this really has nothing to do with Celtic. If they were playing in the English Premier League and able to spend enough to properly compete in the Champions League, you’d imagine he’d stay because I believe he has developed a real affection for the place.

“But they are not. So if Spurs were to make the right offer, it’s hard to see it being turned down.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the Celtic boss will be open to switching Glasgow for north London.

There have been suggestions that he has unfinished business in the Champions League with the Hoops, but Sutton is right in saying that this could be a huge opportunity for Postecoglou.

He’s had to work incredibly hard for an opportunity in Europe and after excelling at Celtic, he could land one of the biggest jobs in England.

