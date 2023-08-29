Chris Sutton shocked Mikel Arteta didn’t start 26-year-old Arsenal man vs Fulham

Pundit Chris Sutton has admitted he was surprised that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn’t start Oleksandr Zinchenko against Fulham.

Sutton was speaking on The Monday Night Club and analysing Arsenal’s 2-2 draw on Saturday.

After such a strong campaign last year, Mikel Arteta has made a few adjustments to his tactics and team selection.

He’s made some interesting changes to his side with Gabriel Magalhaes not starting any of Arsenal’s first three games.

Even with Jurrien Timber picking up a serious injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu suspended he couldn’t get into the side.

The left-back role has also been a point of contention with Jakub Kiwior given the nod over Oleksandr Zinchenko by Mikel Arteta against Fulham.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Sutton wasn’t sure why the Polish international was in the side when the 26-year-old was available on the bench.

Zinchenko has been a great addition at Arsenal but his fitness has been the main drawback of his time at the club.

Even though he was in the matchday squad, there may still have been concerns that he wasn’t ready to play a significant role on Saturday.

Sutton confused about Arteta’s Zinchenko decision vs Fulham

Speaking about Arteta’s full-back conundrum, Sutton said: “He’s been unlucky with [Jurrien] Timber, I think.

“It surprised me with [Jakub] Kiwior because I thought [Oleksandr] Zinchenko’s fit right?

“So why is Zinchenko on the bench, that’s a head-scratcher. We’re not a party to what goes on in Arsenal’s training every day of course.

“Mikel Arteta would put out his strongest team because he’s trying to win a game.”

Zinchenko came on just before the hour mark alongside Fabio Vieira with Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz withdrawn.

The Ukrainian was immediately moved to left-back, with Jakub Kiwior moving inside and Ben White going to right-back.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Both of Arsenal’s goals came from the left with Vieira in particular causing the visitors plenty of trouble.

After missing out on the Fulham starting line-up, Arteta may feel he has to start Zinchenko against Manchester United at the weekend.

He’s going to be a very important player and may allow Arsenal to move back to the defensive set-up that was so successful last season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Zinchenko’s reintroduction will see Gabriel follow him back into the side.