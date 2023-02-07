Chris Sutton shocked after reading Leeds new manager rumour











Chris Sutton has had his say on rumours Marcelo Bielsa could come back to Leeds United to replace Jesse Marsch.

Sutton told the BBC’s Monday Night Club that he thinks the Whites must have somebody lined up after dismissing the American.

Negotiations with Bielsa tend to take a long time and he was very particular with his demands if he was to take over Everton mid-season.

Sutton said he cannot see Bielsa going back to Elland Road as they look to move away from relegation danger after sacking Marsch.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sutton can’t see Bielsa replacing Marsch

Sutton said: “They seem to have panicked.

“It’s interesting that there has been a clear out of the whole staff. So they must… I would be shocked if they didn’t know who was coming in. That must be already done, I think.

“I saw rumours, you have to be careful what you look at on social media, of the possibility of Bielsa returning. Surely that’s not going to happen?”

Talk of Bielsa was almost inevitable and it seems Leeds have not fully moved on from the idea of him, even if they have reshaped the squad since he left.

Marsch was able to bring in his players, but then was sacked after an expensive transfer window, with a squad which now has an American slant right the way through it.

It seems likelier Leeds will look elsewhere, but it remains to be seen when they make a decision, with two games against bitter rivals Manchester United to come this week.