Chris Sutton shares what would happen if Ange Postecoglou was in charge of Manchester United

Chris Sutton has ripped into the Manchester United players and Erik ten Hag for not putting the work in this weekend v Man City.

United were hammered at home by Pep Guardiola’s side and once again looked a mile off being anywhere near a competitive top four side.

Of course, elsewhere in the league, the likes of Liverpool, Spurs, City and Arsenal are all flying under managers who have put a real stamp on proceedings.

And speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast today, Chris Sutton believes a manager like Ange Postecoglou wouldn’t even pick the United players.

Chris Sutton says Postecoglou and Klopp wouldn’t pick Manchester United players

Speaking on the pod, Sutton went in on the United players. And in an apparent nod to the likes of Ange, Klopp and Pep, Sutton said they simply wouldn’t pick these Man United players.

“They have players in their team who can’t run and they have players in the team who won’t run. That is an issue,” Sutton said.

“I thought Danny Murphy’s analysis was really brilliant on Match of the Day in terms of bang on. In terms of if these players played for Pep, Klopp or Postecoglou, they wouldn’t pick them. If you don’t run, then you don’t play. That’s such a basic thing in football. Ten Hag has been in long enough now where that is on him.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

All the teams mentioned by Sutton have a clear identity and way of playing. Crucially, they also have a culture embedded in the club that resonates throughout.

Even Postecoglou might struggle

For all the good work he has done at Tottenham and Celtic in his last two jobs, the Manchester United job seems like a poisoned chalice at the moment.

Nobody seems to be able to get it right and that’s included experienced and up and coming managers.

As Sutton says, the likes of Postecoglou and others would place demands on these United players and if they weren’t met they simply wouldn’t be picked.

Obviously, Tottenham will be looking on an laughing, delighted they do have Postecoglou in charge and a group of honest players. United, meanwhile, have a long way to go to get anywhere near the right level.