Chris Sutton shares what Phillipe Clement’s biggest problem at Rangers already is

Chris Sutton has now claimed that Phillipe Clement’s first task at Glasgow Rangers will be to get more from the club’s new signings.

Sutton was talking on the BBC’s ‘Monday Night Club’ and said the new faces hadn’t done enough for the Gers.

The pundit thought Clement will need to inspire some of new faces such as Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers if he is to have success.

Sutton said: “The biggest issue that he has is that the players that Rangers recruited, they haven’t really shown up this season.

“He has to get more out of those players really.”

Of course, Rangers did invest fairly heavily in the summer under their previous manager after reaping returns on the likes of Glen Kamara and Fashion Sakala.

Feyernoord’s Danilo was showing some promising signs before suffering an unfortunate injury.

But there’s no doubt that several of Rangers’ signings are taking some time to settle – a process made harder under a struggling Michael Beale.

But as Sutton will probably suggest, Clement does have several strong new faces in his Rangers squad, he just needs to get the best from them.

Sutton thinks Clement has a lot to sort in his early days at Rangers

Of the new signings, it’s no surprise to see that Jose Cifuentes has settled fairly quickly into the team.

The Ecuador international clearly still has room to improve but does look an astute signing.

Moreover, Rangers’ transfer window as a whole appears to be a strong one on paper, but these players now need to deliver.

Perhaps Beale may have enjoyed better success in these early months of the season had one of his strikers hit the ground running.

Nonetheless, Rangers do now have a fresh start under Clement, and Sutton must think there’s reason for optimism.

The club return from international break with a tie against Hibernian at the Ibrox before they travel to the Czech Republic the following week.