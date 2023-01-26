Chris Sutton shares prediction for Arsenal tie with Manchester City











Chris Sutton has told BBC Sport that he believes that Manchester City will edge their FA Cup fourth round tie with Arsenal on Friday night, despite the Gunners’ current momentum.

There is absolutely no question what the tie of the round is. The clash at the Etihad Stadium pits the Premier League’s top two against each other – and for the first time this season, no less.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The pair still have to face off on two more occasions in the top-flight. So it will be fascinating to see which side wins this week, and what impact the upcoming result has on the later meetings.

Sutton predicts Manchester City vs Arsenal result

Sutton suggested that Arsenal’s priority will be the Premier League title race. And with that, he is clearly expecting some changes to the Gunners’ side.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Therefore, he predicted that City are likely to come out on top when they meet – but only by a small margin.

“This is a brilliant tie to get the fourth round started and it is going to be interesting to see how both managers approach it, because they meet again in the Premier League in the middle of February,” he told BBC Sport, as he predicted a 2-1 City win.

“City boss Pep Guardiola always selects strong teams in the domestic cups, but we don’t know how big Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will go, given his side’s position at the top of the table.

“The FA Cup clearly won’t be Arteta’s priority, but his side have got so much momentum at the moment while City are still not at their fluid best.

“I am sure it will be all smiles between the pair of them beforehand, because Arteta was one of Guardiola’s assistants at City before taking the Gunners job, but this is going to be a fiercely fought contest – which I think City will edge.”

The Premier League remains the priority

Ultimately, this particular result is unlikely to count for a huge amount come the end of the season. They will have played each other twice more by the end of February.

The Premier League title race is going to be the priority for both. But it would be superb for either to strike a psychological blow to the other by coming out on top on Friday.

As Sutton suggests, changes are likely. That is arguably easier for City who have so much depth all over the pitch right now.

Arsenal’s squad is a little lighter in a couple of positions. So Mikel Arteta may be wary of taking too many risks.

Ultimately, both sides would probably take a defeat on Friday if it meant that they were the ones who get their hands on the title later this year.