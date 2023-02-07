Chris Sutton shares his early prediction for Liverpool vs Everton clash on Monday











BBC pundit Chris Sutton has now shared his early prediction for the Liverpool vs Everton clash on Monday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are going through a difficult period at this moment in time, while Everton will be full of hope after Sean Dyche’s first game in charge on Saturday.

The Toffees picked up a surprise 1-0 win over the league leaders Arsenal and they fully deserved the three points after a spirited display.

Liverpool fell to a 3-0 defeat at the Molineux just hours after Everton produced a shock result at Goodison Park.

Everton haven’t had much joy at Anfield in the Premier League, apart from a 2-0 win back in February 2021. But Sutton believes Dyche’s men have a really good chance of picking up all three points on Monday.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Sutton predicting upset at Anfield

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Sutton shared his early prediction for the Merseyside Derby.

The former Blackburn Rovers striker said: “I actually think that they have a chance of winning the derby, I really do, because on the other half of the city Liverpool are in free fall.”

Klopp’s side have been dominant in this fixture in recent history but Everton’s last win at Anfield also came when his side were going through a bit of a slump.

Liverpool were battling through an injury crisis at the time and Everton took full advantage. The fixture arguably couldn’t come at a better time for the Toffees, especially after such a promising display on Saturday.

The players have seemingly got behind Dyche’s ideas already and if they produce a similar performance to the one against Arsenal, Liverpool could be in for a tough day.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

TBR’s prediction: Everton to pick up a valuable point

Liverpool are struggling with confidence at this moment in time and Dyche will certainly be looking to exploit this.

The new Everton boss will undoubtedly set up to frustrate the Reds, while hitting them on the counter in a similar way to how they played against Arsenal.

We think the Toffees will pick up a 1-1 draw on Monday night and Dyche will continue his positive start to life at Goodison Park.

