Chris Sutton seriously impressed with £21m Arsenal target











Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was on fire this weekend and pundit Chris Sutton has heaped praise on the Arsenal transfer target.

The German has been heavily linked to Arsenal over recent months. His future is currently unknown as his contract expires in the summer and he has not yet signed a new deal.

Pep Guardiola wants the £21million signing to stay at the club. The club captain has been hugely instrumental over the years.

His performance against Everton on the weekend shows why any club would be lucky to have him. The 32 year-old managed to score two amazing goals and also pick up an assist in the 3-0 victory.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Chris Sutton on Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan

With Manchester City looking like they will win another title, Arsenal will be somewhat gutted that they couldn’t keep up their good form and go all the way.

The difference has been the experience the Manchester City players have. Players like Gundogan shine because they can always step up in these big moments.

Writing for the Daily Mail about Gundogan, Sutton said: “He makes the game look so simple. But the German isn’t simple and the way he moves around the pitch and drifts into the box to score or create goals is super effective. The club captain is also an underrated leader and has an aggressive side off the ball.

“As an all-rounder, he would not be out of place in some conversations around the best midfielders in recent memory. The couple of touches for his first goal was tremendous awareness — and the second goal wasn’t bad either!”

It is no shock to see the German receive so much praise. Both of his goals will likely be involved in the goal of the month nominations. One showed his brilliant ball control and the other was a delightful free kick. Arsenal will be over the moon if they can sign him.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all