Chris Sutton sends message to Rangers boss Michael Beale ahead of the Scottish League Cup final











Chris Sutton has sent a message to Glasgow Rangers boss Michael Beale as he finished his BBC Radio 5 Live show last night.

Sutton has been involved in a war of words with the man in the hot seat at Ibrox recently.

Beale has even labelled the BBC pundit a ‘comedy act’ while also claiming that he brings the game ‘down to the gutter’ while speaking about Scottish football, as relayed by The Scotsman.

The Rangers boss has moved to draw a line under the row with the former Celtic striker after his side beat Livingston over the weekend.

But Sutton has sent Beale a message ahead of the Scottish League Cup final this weekend.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Sutton sends message to Beale

Speaking on The Monday Night Club, Mark Chapman asked Sutton if he wanted to wish Beale luck ahead of the Viaplay Cup final.

“He might need it. He needs to win something, doesn’t he? It’s the pressure of Glasgow,” Sutton responded.

“He’s had a lot to say, Mick. As a coach he’s had a good start to his managerial career, he doesn’t like other people speaking, he believes in free speech but only his free speech.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Of course, the row between the pair started after Sutton questioned whether Beale would have allowed Celtic to score as he did with Patrick Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

Beale didn’t hold back with his response as he hinted that Sutton was the ‘worst’ ever player to put on a Chelsea shirt.

Sutton has since posted several comments about the Rangers boss on Twitter, while also basing his entire column for the Daily Record on the Rangers boss.

Beale seems to have drawn a line under the row for now, but Sutton can’t seem to drop it. At this point, it would be slightly embarrassing for the former Blackburn Rovers striker to continue talking about Beale.

The Gers boss has a cup final to focus on where he will be hoping to get one over Sutton’s former side.

