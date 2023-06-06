Chris Sutton says there’s one thing that Ange Postecoglou will do at Tottenham











Chris Sutton says he’s ‘absolutely certain’ that Tottenham Hotspur fans will love watching their side play football under Ange Postecoglou.

The former Celtic man has been speaking about Postecoglou’s expected move to Spurs in his latest column for The Daily Mail.

Postecoglou is closing in on a move to Tottenham and could replace Ryan Mason this week.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed yesterday that the 57-year-old will join Spurs on a two-year deal with an option for a third year.

It’s fair to say that Postecoglou wasn’t the favoured choice amongst Tottenham fans and his proposed move to north London has been met with mixed reactions.

Spurs were in for Arne Slot just two weeks ago, only for the Dutchman to commit his long-term future to Feyenoord.

Yet, Sutton believes Tottenham have eventually landed on the right man.

Sutton on Postecoglou

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Sutton admitted that he was surprised Postecoglou wasn’t further up Tottenham’s list after Antonio Conte’s departure.

The pundit drew comparisons between him and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who arrived at Arsenal after a spell in Japan many years ago.

Of course, much of the scepticism around Postecoglou’s imminent appointment is down to the fact that he’s yet to manage outside of Australia, Japan and Scotland.

But Sutton says he’s absolutely certain that Tottenham fans will love Postecoglou’s style of football.

“He joined Celtic, a club in a bit of a pickle after Eddie Howe had kept them waiting for months, only to then turn down the job,” he said. “Within a couple of months, after some shrewd recruitment and the players starting to understand what he wants, Celtic started to fly under Postecoglou.

“The belief he instilled in the team and brand of football was frightening and fearless. It was slick, sharp, blood and thunder football and that is what he can bring to Tottenham.

“Winning trophies at Spurs has been a problem and it will be difficult with the strength of Premier League teams, but their supporters should strap themselves in for an enjoyable ride because they will love watching their team play an exhilarating brand of football under Big Ange. I’m absolutely certain of that.”

Spurs fans have endured some pretty dull football over the past four years as the club has hired a series of pragmatic managers.

For many, the style of play will be at the top of their priority list and Postecoglou certainly fits the bill in that regard.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Postecoglou will be the man to end the club’s long wait for silverware.

But with a huge rebuilding task ahead of him, you can only hope that he’s given the necessary patience by the club and its fans to succeed.

