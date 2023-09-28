Chris Sutton says one Tottenham man has been absolutely phenomenal

Chris Sutton has lauded Ange Postecoglou and suggested that he has been absolutely phenomenal since becoming Tottenham Hotspur boss in the summer.

Sutton was writing for BBC Sport as he praised Postecoglou for the way Spurs approached the North London derby last weekend – which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ange Postecoglou has taken absolutely no time at all to capture the imagination of the Tottenham fans. There was some concern when he arrived in the summer, with Postecoglou yet to manage in one of Europe’s major leagues.

However, most of those concerns were put to bed in pre-season. And Tottenham have started the season in brilliant form, winning four and going unbeaten in their opening six games.

Chris Sutton says Ange Postecoglou has been absolutely phenomenal

Last time out, Spurs were superb in the North London derby. It was a real statement of intent, even if they did not win at the Emirates.

And ahead of their clash with Liverpool, Chris Sutton suggested that he has been so impressed by the start Postecoglou has made to life in the capital.

“You’ve probably noticed I’ve always been a fan of Ange Postecoglou, but he has been absolutely phenomenal since he arrived at Spurs,” he told BBC Sport.

“I love the way he sticks to his guns with the way his teams play. It was the same against Arsenal last weekend, and they will go for it in this game too.”

Remarkable transformation from Spurs

It has been such a remarkable transformation. Tottenham were arguably one of the worst teams to watch in the Premier League last year. And they had so little success, particularly during the latter stages of Antonio Conte’s tenure.

The fans can now watch a brand of football that is exciting. And, so far, it is delivering real results.

Obviously, there are going to be some bumps in the road. Their players have to be brave in possession. And there are going to be times when it does land them in trouble.

But the early signs suggest that this could be the start of a brilliant spell for Tottenham. And the appointment of Postecoglou is proving to be an inspired one.