Chris Sutton says Liverpool have a ‘terrific’ 22-year-old who could torment Tottenham

Liverpool head to Tottenham Hotspur in a big Premier League clash on Saturday.

Chris Sutton, previewing the game on BBC Sport, reckons Reds ace Dominik Szoboszlai could be a dangerman against Spurs.

Liverpool are in great form heading into the 5:30pm BST game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are second in the table and will take on Ange Postecoglou’s fourth-placed Spurs.

Liverpool also impressed in midweek, winning 3-1 against Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

Szoboszlai scored a sensational goal in Wednesday’s match, one reminiscent of Anfield legend Steven Gerrard.

Sutton, speaking about Liverpool, said: “They have got some goals in midfield from Dominik Szoboszlai too.

“I remember Mark Chapman claiming on the Monday Night Club a few weeks ago that Szoboszlai’s size-seven feet mean he hits the ball with a different trajectory.

“If that’s the case then it’s working, as we saw from his terrific goal against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.”

Our view

Tottenham will need to watch out for Szoboszlai, an early contender for signing of the season for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has hit the ground running for the Reds and looks like a superstar in the making.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

At the same time, Spurs made an outstanding attacking midfield acquisition of their own in James Maddison.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting game in North London on Saturday evening. Let’s hope it can live up to the hype.