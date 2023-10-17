Chris Sutton says he’d play £40m Tottenham player over 25-year-old Liverpool star now

Chris Sutton has declared that he would pick Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison over Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Sutton has been speaking on The Monday Night Club and discussed Alexander-Arnold’s chances of breaking into England’s midfield.

The 25-year-old has excelled for Liverpool in an inverted full-back role over the past few months and has even been used in midfield for England. But he faces stiff competition for a place in the side, with both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice having all but nailed down starting roles.

As for James Maddison, he’s starred for Tottenham this season after joining for a £40 million fee over the summer and he started in midfield in the 1-0 win over Australia on Friday.

It remains unclear who will take up that role alongside Rice and Bellingham in the middle of the park ahead of next year’s Euros. But Sutton believes there are several players ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order, including Maddison.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Sutton says he’d pick Maddison over Alexander-Arnold

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton named Maddison amongst a host of players who he thinks will be picked over Alexander-Arnold in midfield for England.

“I think there are players ahead of Alexander-Arnold who you could play in there,” he said. “Rice, Bellingham, Maddison, Foden.

“I would have them ahead of Alexander-Arnold.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold has proven be can operate in midfield in a couple of games for England. But he’s yet to be tested at the highest level in the position.

Of course, the Englishman is undoubtedly a world-class right-back and his ability on the ball cannot be questioned. But it makes perfect sense for the likes of Maddison to be ahead of him in the pecking order at this stage.

The Liverpool star is yet to play in a midfield role on a regular basis and it would be a huge surprise to see him play the position for England at next year’s Euros.