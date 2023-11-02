Chris Sutton says ‘fantastic’ Tottenham man is making things worse for Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag really isn’t having the best of times at Manchester United right now.

The Dutch manager has lost eight of his first 15 games this season, and the clock is now ticking for him to turn things around.

We’ve seen this time and time again at United, and we’re getting to this point where fans are starting to turn on the manager.

Speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, Chris Sutton has been discussing Ten Hag’s current plight, and he’s come up with an interesting theory.

Sutton says that Ten Hag isn’t being helped by the likes of Ange Postecoglou and Roberto De Zerbi who have stamped an identity into their teams from day one, while 18 months into the Dutchman’s reign, United still seem to have no idea how they’re supposed to be playing.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Postecoglou isn’t helping Ten Hag

Sutton made a claim about the ‘fantastic’ Tottenham manager and how he’s not helping Ten Hag.

“The fact of the matter is that the team is in regression. Managers like Ange Postecoglou and Roberto De Zerbi aren’t helping because they have an identity, at this moment in time, Manchester United look like they’re drowning,” Sutton said.

“It’s a massive problem. Ten Hag has to take responsibility for what’s happening. He’s under the pump now.”

Results are results

You can try to push Ten Hag’s issues onto other managers if you like, but at the end of the day, results tell the story.

Eighth in the Premier League with a negative goal difference, elimination from the Carabao Cup and a poor start in the Champions League is why Ten Hag is under pressure.

Let’s be real, this United team didn’t have much of an identity last season, but results were going their way and nobody kicked up much of a fuss back then.

If Ten Hag was winning games, there’d be no problem, and the fact that his team doesn’t have as clear an identity as Postecoglou’s Spurs or De Zerbi’s Brighton doesn’t play much into it in our view.