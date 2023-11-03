Chris Sutton says Arteta did something ‘really odd’ at Arsenal this week

Chris Sutton says he doesn’t understand why Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta waited so long to bring on his big Gunners in midweek.

Arsenal fell to a 3-1 loss away at West Ham in their Carabao Cup last-16 encounter on Wednesday night.

Although the Gunners dominated possession, they weren’t able to make the most of it against a clinical Hammers outfit.

Indeed, the scoreline was only made to look somewhat respectable by a Martin Odegaard goal deep into injury time.

Arteta opted to bring on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard when Arsenal were already three goals down.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sutton, writing on BBC Sport as he previewed the Gunners’ upcoming meeting with Newcastle United, was baffled by the decision.

“I found it really odd that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta waited until his side were 3-0 down to West Ham before bringing on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard,” he said.

“Was he really expecting them to turn the game around? Either play them from the start or bring them on when they are 1-0 down.”

‘Risky decision’ from Arsenal boss

Sutton isn’t the only pundit/journalist to question the Arsenal manager’s decision.

Charles Watts also wondered why Arteta brought those three on at 3-0 down.

On Goal.com, he wrote of Saka: “Felt like a risky decision to send him on at 3-0 down. Did nothing to alter the trajectory of the contest.

And of Martinelli, Watts wrote: “Similar to Saka. The game was done when he was introduced. Would have been better to give him the night off completely.”

Maybe things could’ve gone differently if Arsenal had pulled one back quickly. Then, the pressure is on the Hammers and they could’ve well buckled.

Or perhaps he was just looking to give them a bit of a runout? Who knows. Anyway, onto the next game.