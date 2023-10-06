Chris Sutton says £44m Liverpool player looks in great form right now

Chris Sutton has praised Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah, saying the Reds star is in “particularly good form” right now.

The BBC Sport pundit was speaking about the Liverpool forward as he previewed the Reds’ upcoming Premier League encounter.

Liverpool will be eager to make it two wins in a row in all competitions when they head to Brighton on Sunday.

The Reds were in Europa League action on Thursday night, overcoming Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at Anfield.

It was a good confidence boost and almost a welcome distraction from the VAR farce and the fallout from last week onwards.

Now, ahead of the international break, Liverpool will hope to get back to winning ways in the top flight with a trip to a fellow high-flyer.

‘Liverpool will be able to get at them’

Salah will hope to continue on his impressive goal-scoring and assist-providing form. He has four apiece from nine games in all competitions.

While Sutton praised the £44million star, he sadly couldn’t help but get a dig in with regards to Jurgen Klopp’s desire to replay the Tottenham v Liverpool fixture.

At the same time, he reckons the Reds will have what it takes to win on the south coast. He predicted a 3-2 away win.

“Brighton shipped six goals last week and I think Liverpool will be able to get at them down the flanks,” said the pundit.

“Mohamed Salah looks in particularly good form at the moment – but if the Reds don’t win this game then I suppose they will want a replay, won’t they?

“I like Reds boss Jurgen Klopp but, if that happened, it would turn football into a total farce. Everyone would want every game replayed over any contentious decision that has gone against them, which is absolutely ridiculous.

“Of course they were unlucky against Tottenham and that was a horrendous decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal.

“But Liverpool have to take a bit of responsibility themselves over the red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota – I really cannot understand why they appealed against Jones’ sending-off.

“The Seagulls played in Marseille on Thursday and we are still waiting to really see how European football will affect them this season.

“Yes, they beat Bournemouth a few days after playing AEK Athens last month, but this is a much tougher task for them.”

Our view

Salah is once again looking like he’s back to his best and no doubt he’ll play a big role against Brighton and beyond.

Liverpool did well to put the disgraceful VAR events of last week behind them when they beat USG, and hopefully they can get over the line before the international break is sadly upon us.