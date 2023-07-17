Chris Sutton reacts after what’s just been said about Ange Postecoglou and Celtic

Chris Sutton has heaped praise on West Ham boss David Moyes after his comments on Ange Postecoglou and Celtic.

Postecoglou left Celtic Park back in May as he joined Tottenham after a brilliant campaign in Scotland. The Aussie boss delivered a record-breaking eighth domestic treble and has since been replaced by another treble-winning manager in Brendan Rodgers.

Much has been made about the jump from Scottish football to the Premier League for Postecoglou as he bids to transform Tottenham’s fortunes.

But when David Moyes was asked about how Postecoglou will handle the pressure of managing a big club in England, his response will certainly resonate with Celtic fans.

“He will never get more pressure than he did managing Celtic Football Club,” the West Ham boss said.

“Celtic Football Club are probably the third or fourth best supported club in the world, and if you manage Celtic Football Club you are used to pressure. So he will have no problem.” as quoted by The Evening Standard.

And it’s fair to say that Moyes’ comments have gone down well with former Celtic man Chris Sutton.

Sutton took to Twitter and reacted to Moyes’ comments, with the West Ham boss speaking to the media ahead of a pre-season clash against Spurs tomorrow.

He wrote: “Spot on this from David Moyes.”

Postecoglou has already played down talk of added pressure after leaving Celtic Park to join Spurs.

The Aussie boss faced the media for the first time since being named as Tottenham’s new boss last week and claimed that finishing ‘second is last’ at Celtic.

The former Hoops boss made a great point and it seems that he isn’t fazed by his move to the Premier League.

Moyes clearly agrees with Postecoglou’s comments on the Celtic job and Sutton can now be added to that list.

While there is undoubtedly a step-up in quality in the Premier League, Postecoglou should be well-equipped to deal with the pressure of the role at Spurs after his stint in Glasgow.