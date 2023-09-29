Chris Sutton predicts who’ll win between Tottenham and Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool on Saturday in a huge Premier League game between two in-form sides.

Chris Sutton, writing in his weekly BBC Sport column, believes Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will narrowly beat Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.

On Saturday, Tottenham host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a 5:30pm BST kickoff.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spurs have been superb since Postecoglou took the reins, while Liverpool are also doing tremendously well.

Tottenham have won four and drawn two in the league – including against Arsenal – to go fourth, while Klopp’s charges currently sit second.

Both teams are also playing exciting football and will be full of confidence going into the Saturday afternoon encounter.

‘A case for either team to win it’

Sutton expects plenty of goals in the match and, in terms of the result, he reckons Liverpool will run out 3-2 winners.

“You’ve probably noticed I’ve always been a fan of Ange Postecoglou,” wrote Sutton on BBC Sport. “But he has been absolutely phenomenal since he arrived at Spurs.

“I love the way he sticks to his guns with the way his teams play. It was the same against Arsenal last weekend, and they will go for it in this game too.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“I could make a case for either team to win it, but I just have a feeling Liverpool will snatch it. What I know for certain is that there will be plenty of goals.”

Our view

This is honestly a very hard game to call. Both teams are in good form, playing exciting football, and will fancy their chances of winning and having fruitful seasons.

Unlike Sutton, I reckon both teams will cancel each other out, and there won’t be anything between them. I’ll go with a very unadventurous 1-1 draw.