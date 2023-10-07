Arsenal and Manchester City lock horns on Sunday in arguably the biggest game of the Premier League season so far.

Chris Sutton, previewing the Gunners v Citizens clash on BBC Sport, reckons the visitors will leave the Emirates Stadium with all three points.

The pundit says City are “resilient” even when they don’t play well, and reckons Arsenal could be caught out by a “sucker-punch”, predicting a 2-1 away win.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sutton also commented on the Gunners missing Gabriel Martinelli (and potentially Bukayo Saka, still not confirmed to be starting), as well as Erling Haaland’s “quiet spell”.

He wrote: “Arsenal will still be dangerous without Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, but you’d give them far more of a chance if they were coming into this game at full tilt.

“City’s squad is stretched too and their striker Erling Haaland is having something of a quiet spell with only one goal in his past four games, but I certainly wouldn’t write him off.

“Even if City don’t play that well, they are resilient and I can see them hitting Arsenal with a sucker-punch – yes they lost twice last week, but they won’t lose too many more games this season.”

Our view

Arsenal and City will lock horns in pretty much the best fixture you could wish for before an international break.

The Gunners and the Citizens were the two best sides in the Premier League last term, and they’re very much in contention this time too.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Admittedly, Tottenham have thrown the gauntlet down with regards to a title challenge, starting the season strongly.

Let’s see what happens on Sunday. When it comes to a title race, the more the merrier (for neutrals anyway), but also, let’s hope that Arsenal and City serve up a game of the highest quality.

In terms of my own score prediction… it’s hard to call, but I feel the two sides will cancel each other out. I’ll sit on the fence and opt for a 1-1 draw.