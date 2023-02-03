Chris Sutton predicts the result of Tottenham v Manchester City











BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has made his prediction for the weekend clash between Tottenham and Manchester City.

The sides face each other for the second time in a matter of weeks, after City came from behind to beat Spurs 4-2 last month.

Antonio Conte will miss this game after having his gall bladder removed, meaning he will be absent for a period of weeks.

Sutton thinks City will complete the league double over Spurs here, and remain on Arsenal’s coat-tails in the Premier League title race.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sutton makes Tottenham vs City prediction

He said: “I know Joao Cancelo has not been at his best this season but I still think his departure on loan to Bayern Munich is a massive loss to Manchester City.

“Cancelo has been integral to City’s success in the past couple of seasons but something has clearly gone on that meant Pep Guardiola was willing to let him leave and they have not replaced him either.

“It’s a huge call, especially with City playing catch-up to Arsenal in the title race, but it would be typical of what we have seen from them under Pep if they responded with a win here.

“Spurs might still think it is a good time to play them, and it was a boost for them that Son Heung-min got back among the goals against Preston in the FA Cup last weekend.

“But with boss Antonio Conte likely to be absent after surgery, I am going with another City victory to go with their comeback to beat Tottenham at Etihad Stadium last month. Sutton’s prediction: 1-3.”

Spurs have struggled in big Premier League games this season and although they stunned City at the end of the first half at the Etihad Stadium, it was too easy for the hosts to come back.

There is a bit more confidence and momentum about Spurs right now, but it would be a shock if they won here, even despite Joao Cancelo leaving City.

Spurs won last season’s corresponding fixture 1-0, on the opening weekend of the campaign, when Nuno Espirito Santo was manager and Harry Kane was pushing for a move to the reigning champions. Plenty has changed at both clubs since then.