'They are really bad': Chris Sutton predicts Liverpool v Wolves this weekend











Chris Sutton believes Liverpool are not capable of bouncing back like they used to and believes they’ll do well to get a 0-0 draw against Wolves this weekend.

The Reds are looking to pick up and go on some sort of run in the second half of the season. An inconsistent opening five months of the season has seen Liverpool well off the pace. However, they have games in hand over Tottenham in fifth, and can go a point behind Conte’s side if they win both.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, BBC pundit Sutton believes that winning run won’t be starting this weekend against Wolves.

“I don’t think Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can afford many more losses and the level of performance is the worry with the Reds at the moment,” Sutton said.

“Liverpool did beat Wolves in the FA Cup last month, but only after a replay when a VAR error saved their bacon late in the first game. Both teams made lots of changes too, so it is hard to read too much into what happened in either game when it comes to calling this one.

“It would be easy to think Liverpool’s poor run will continue; I certainly don’t see them bouncing back like they used to under Klopp. They are really bad defensively – but I actually think they will be helped by Wolves’ lack of creativity. I don’t trust Wolves to score and that might mean Liverpool escape with a draw.”

TBR’s View: Liverpool have to start winning games and quick

Jurgen Klopp needs his top players to start turning up now. He’s done so much for Liverpool over the years that there comes a point where he needs a bit back from the players.

The likes of Salah, Nunez, and Thiago have all not performed as they can. Couple that with under-par efforts from the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, and things aren’t great.

Sutton’s 0-0 call here could be about right. However, the Reds are capable of winning too, and if they can get into the lead, then a win could happen.