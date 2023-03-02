Chris Sutton predicts Arsenal will slip up again this season











Chris Sutton has told BBC Sport that he does expect Arsenal to slip up before the end of the season – though not against Bournemouth at the Emirates this weekend.

The Gunners now find themselves five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after an emphatic 4-0 win over Everton at the Emirates on Thursday.

It is a commanding position. But Mikel Arteta will be aware that there could be further twists ahead. They do still have to travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City before the end of the campaign.

Sutton makes interesting Arsenal prediction

But it does appear that Arsenal find themselves on pole position to win the title at this rate.

Next up for Arsenal is Bournemouth. Of course, the Cherries are battling at the opposite end of the table. And they have a point to prove after their heavy loss to City last time out.

Sutton believes that Arsenal will win comfortably this weekend. However, he did throw in an ominous warning for those who think the Gunners could get over the line with relative ease.

“Arsenal have been brilliant since they lost to Manchester City, winning three out of three. They are relentless and, the way the Gunners are playing, you have to fancy them strongly to win this one too,” he told BBC Sport, as he predicted a 3-0 home win.

“Bournemouth always show plenty of fight and I don’t think this will be a walkover, but Arsenal are in form and look full of confidence.

“Mikel Arteta’s side will slip up again before the end of the season, there’s no doubt about that… but not on Saturday.”

What has been so impressive about Arsenal in recent weeks is the fact that they have had to deal with an enormous setback. They were beaten at home by Manchester City last month. And they followed that by falling behind twice against Aston Villa in their following fixture.

However, they somehow managed to grab the three points at Villa Park. And they have won the two games since.

They have much less experience in a title race than City. But they responded in an amazing way to losing top spot when they faced Pep Guardiola’s men.

They will be aware that further blips could be to come. But they will take real confidence from how they responded to the last one.