Chris Sutton now makes strong claim about Harry Kane after breaking Tottenham record











BBC pundit Chris Sutton has now claimed Harry Kane will not be fully happy at Tottenham Hotspur until he picks up some silverware, despite becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer over the weekend.

Kane bagged his 267th goal for Spurs on Sunday as Antonio Conte’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The 29-year-old’s well-taken finish in the first-half took him above Jimmy Greaves and cemented his place in Tottenham’s history.

He looked delighted after the ball hit the back of the net and even spoke to the home crowd about his achievement after the game.

But Sutton feels Kane will feel ‘unfulfilled’ if he doesn’t win a trophy before he retires, regardless of the personal landmarks he hits beforehand.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Sutton makes claim about Harry Kane

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, the former Blackburn Rovers striker says Kane should be fully focused on delivering silverware at Tottenham.

“I sort of, I’m not going to be miserable, but when you’re growing up personal accolades are great but you dream about winning trophies, and playing in an FA Cup final and winning the FA Cup, or the Premier League or the World Cup,” Sutton said.

“I don’t think you want to be top goalscorer, I get all that and win personal awards, but that’s behind actual team achievements.

“So it’s great what has happened but I’d rather be hearing from Harry Kane when he’s won a trophy for Tottenham. And when he finishes his career, I don’t care what anybody says, he will feel unfulfilled if he doesn’t win a team trophy, I truly believe that.

“He’s been such an incredible striker, he still is, and he may go on to break Alan Shearer’s record but surely the focus should be on winning something with Tottenham.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Kane has made it clear that he is desperate to compete for and win major honours at Spurs.

He’s come so close during his time in north London, but Tottenham just haven’t managed to get over the line.

Nevertheless, Kane’s personal achievements should be celebrated whether Spurs have managed to pick up a trophy or not.

The England captain is closing in on Alan Shearer’s record, while he’s just one goal away from becoming England’s all-time top goalscorer too.

Kane will undoubtedly want to finish up his brilliant career with some silverware to show for it, but he has every right to celebrate hitting such a massive milestone with his boyhood club.

Show all