Newcastle United take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley, and Chris Sutton has made a very bold prediction about Loris Karius.

The Magpies were dealt a massive blow when Nick Pope picked up a red card for handling the ball outside his box against Liverpool last weekend. He will miss the cup final now as a result.

Since Martin Dubravka is cup-tied as well, 29-year-old Karius is set to start, and Newcastle United fans are nervous.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle United have been absolutely incredible this season.

The Magpies are a point off fourth place having played a game less than Tottenham Hotspur. They have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season, but the focus is on Sunday now.

Newcastle have a great chance of winning a trophy, but all eyes will be on Karius. The last time the German was in a major final, he cost Liverpool the Champions League – will that play on his mind?

Sutton believes in fairytales, and he thinks Karius will defy all the odds and prove to be the difference-maker to help Newcastle win the cup on Sunday.

He wrote on BBC Sport: “Everyone is writing Newcastle off because Nick Pope is suspended and they will have to play their third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius instead.

“Whether we like it or not, we all remember Karius for what happened in the 2018 Champions League final. I really felt for him then, but this is his chance for redemption.

“For him to win at Wembley, and be the hero too, would be a fairytale because it is so unlikely – but you know what, let’s go for the fairytale.

“I think this game will go the distance and Karius will make the difference, right at the very end.”

Sutton predicts Newcastle will win the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

TBR View:

Newcastle didn’t really expect Karius to play when they signed him in September last year.

However, circumstances have left the Magpies with little choice but to put their faith in him in what is arguably their biggest game in a long, long time.

We don’t know if Sutton’s prediction will come true, but this definitely is Karius’ chance for redemption after what happened against Real Madrid all those years ago.

It will be interesting to see how Karius will fare on Sunday. If he helps the Magpies lift the cup, he will surely be viewed as a hero.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

