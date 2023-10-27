Chris Sutton makes bold claim on Ange Postecoglou after Tottenham beat Crystal Palace

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou saw his team win again tonight as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 to go five clear at the top.

An own goal and yet another for Heung-Min Son ensured it was another win for the Spurs boss, who has made a huge impact at the club since arriving in the summer.

Postecoglou could never imagined it would have gone as well as it has done. Of course, those who follow Celtic know that it was always on the cards.

And that includes Chris Sutton, who tonight has made a bold claim about Big Ange.

Chris Sutton hails ‘greatest’ Ange Postecoglou

Taking to social media immediately after the game, Sutton claimed that Postecoglou has now made the greatest impact of any manager in history after ten games.

Of course, we already know Sutton is a massive fan of Postecoglou and this is quite the claim from the former Premier League striker.

However, he does have a point. The Aussie has been hugely impressive since coming to London and is rightly enjoying the plaudits that are coming his way.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou is the man for Spurs

There’s not a Spurs fan in the land who’d have thought this would have gone how it has when the club appointed Ange in the summer.

At the time, he was down the pecking order in terms of managerial choices for Daniel Levy. That makes the fact he is doing what he’s doing even more impressive.

Tottenham are right in the mix this season and nights like tonight are usually a good indicator. They have passed it with flying colours in the end and are really one to watch.

For Big Ange, there’s not a lot more you can say at this moment in time. Simply brilliant.