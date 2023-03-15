Chris Sutton left amazed by Alisson during first-half against Real Madrid











Chris Sutton was left amazed by the incredible save Alisson made during the first-half of Real Madrid’s clash with Liverpool on Wednesday, telling BBC Sport that the stop was unbelievable.

Liverpool, of course, were the side who needed a fast start in the Bernabeu as they looked to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first-leg.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

They did cause a couple of issues in the very early stages. But they then had to weather a storm of their own, with Real having several attempts on goal.

Sutton amazed by Alisson save

The closest they came came when Vinicius Junior was found at the back post after a Real corner. It appeared that the Brazilian was going to score a simple goal from a couple of yards out.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, just as the Real fans probably felt safe to celebrate, Alisson somehow managed to get an arm to the shot to jab it away.

It was a moment of inspiration from Alisson, leading to praise from Sutton.

“It is an unbelievable save from Alisson. I thought for sure that Real Madrid would be a goal up,” he told BBC Sport.

“Liverpool haven’t started with the right intensity and could be a couple of goals down.”

Alisson was one of Liverpool’s best players during a tough first-half. He made another outstanding stop to deny Eduardo Camavinga’s deflected strike from distance, tipping the ball onto the bar with his fingertips as he flew through the air.

But his save from Vinicius Junior perhaps evoked memories for Liverpool fans of Jerzy Dudek’s miracle save to deny Andriy Shevchenko all those years ago in Istanbul.

That was the moment where it just seemed destined to be Liverpool’s night with the Reds having already come back from a three-goal deficit.

Unfortunately, they were unable to replicate that achievement on Wednesday. But Alisson was certainly one player who did absolutely everything he could to give the Reds a fighting chance of another stunning comeback.