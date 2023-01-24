Chris Sutton has seen Arsenal man doing something he doesn't understand why











Chris Sutton has had his say on how Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acts on the side of the pitch.

Arteta has guided the Gunners to the top of the Premier League with a staggering 50 points at the halfway mark of the season.

But his actions on the touchline have drawn debate, and he was booked during Sunday’s 3-2 win over Manchester United for his reaction to a Luke Shaw foul on Bukayo Saka.

Speaking on BBC Sport’s Monday Night Club, Sutton has said that Arteta needs to tone it down despite the fact the Gunners have lost just one Premier League game all season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sutton on Arteta

He said: “I think he needs to rein it in on the touchline, he’s out of control against Newcastle and even – I don’t get it… I like the way he talks, the last couple of matches he’s spoken about the emotion and controlling it.

“He needs to control it himself because we are only half way through the season and when it really gets tough at the end of the season and if Manchester City close the gap a little bit, which is really possible, then there is going to be pressure.

“If players are seeing their manager lose it in his technical area or out of his technical area then it can sort of boil over into their thought process.

“It hasn’t so far but are you ruling it out? If your manager is behaving like a clown or a lunatic running up and down the touchline and they think he’s losing control, are you saying it’s impossible that it couldn’t filter into the players?”

Arteta booked. Looked like for protesting to fourth official after Saka fouled by Shaw. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 22, 2023

It isn’t Arteta’s job to be popular with anyone else apart from his players and Arsenal fans and his behaviour is certainly not having a negative impact on either of those groups yet.

As Sutton says, the only risk is that if the going gets tougher or more tense, Arsenal will have a manager bounding around on the touchline when a cool head and more composure is required.

But Arteta is meticulous in his preparations and has shown no signs that his passionate touchline behaviour is impacting his ability to have a clear head so far.