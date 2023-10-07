Chris Sutton claims 24-year-old Liverpool player will shine against Brighton

Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister to haunt his old club this weekend.

The BBC Sport pundit reckons the Reds midfielder will shine when his new side faces Brighton on Sunday.

Liverpool signed Mac Allister this summer for a reported £35million fee, potentially rising to £55million.

The Argentina international has done well at Anfield. He has started in each of Liverpool’s seven Premier League outings so far.

Mac Allister has also featured in both of the Reds’ Europa League appearances, albeit off the bench.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old will get the chance to return to his old stomping ground as Liverpool lock horns with the Seagulls.

Sutton, writing on BBC Sport, reckons the Reds will beat Brighton 3-2, and Mac Allister will play a big part for the visitors.

“Brighton beat Liverpool twice at the Amex Stadium last season – 3-0 in the league and 2-1 in the FA Cup – but this is a different Liverpool side, especially in midfield,” he wrote.

“I can see Alexis Mac Allister shining on his old patch, and taking home the points.”

Our view

It’ll likely be an emotional weekend for Mac Allister, who returns to the club that launched his career in Europe and helped turn him into a World Cup-winning superstar.

The Seagulls scouting system is absolutely world-class. Even if Mac Allister was their only modest signing that they’ve turned into a star in recent years, you’d be thinking ‘fair play’.

However, Brighton have made multiple such moves, signing unknown players and turning them into world-class stars, in some cases selling for a huge profit.

Liverpool should also get to see Anfield icon James Milner again, though sadly it’ll have to be before and/or after the game.

He’s currently nursing a muscular injury and is expected back after the international break.