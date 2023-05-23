Chris Sutton claims £21m player would be 'massive loss' for club after he's linked with Arsenal











Chris Sutton has suggested that Ilkay Gundogan leaving would be a ‘massive loss’ for Manchester City after he’s been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to bolster his squad over the summer after missing out on the title to his former side Man City.

One man who played a key role in helping City to close the gap on Arsenal over the past couple of months is Ilkay Gundogan.

The City captain has had a hand in five goals in his last four appearances in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s men officially crowned champions once again after Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest.

But the 32-year-old is facing an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium as his contract is set to expire in the summer.

The Athletic reported yesterday that Arsenal hold an interest in signing Gundogan on a free transfer, with Granit Xhaka looking set to leave the club this summer.

And Chris Sutton has reacted to the rumours on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

Sutton says Gundogan would be a ‘massive loss’ for City

Sutton believes that Gundogan would be a huge loss for City amid interest from Arsenal.

“There is talk about Gundogan leaving and I think he’d be a massive, massive loss,” the pundit said.

Gundogan has been ever present for City this season and he’s registered 16 goal involvements in all competitions.

The German often goes under the radar due to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, but he’s been a standout performer for Guardiola over the years.

Of course, City will be keen to keep hold of their captain, especially with Arsenal sniffing around.

But as things stand, he is set to leave the Etihad for free this summer, seven years after joining the club for £21 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal have benefitted from signing City players in recent times, with both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus excelling for them this season.

Arteta will be keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park, especially if Xhaka does end up leaving.

It seems like a no-brainer from Arsenal’s point of view to throw their hat in the ring for Gundogan’s signature.

