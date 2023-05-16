Chris Sutton 'absolutely baffled' after hearing what Sam Allardyce has said at Leeds now











Chris Sutton says he was left ‘absolutely baffled’ after hearing what Sam Allardyce said following the 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Leeds picked up what could be a valuable point come the end of the season as they fought back from being 2-1 down against Newcastle.

But the Whites will look back on the game with some regret as they took the lead in the first-half through Luke Ayling and had the chance to double their lead while they were on top.

Patrick Bamford missed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot and Callum Wilson made no mistake from 12 yards out just two minutes later.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Rodrigo has proven himself to be more than capable from the spot. But Sam Allardyce admitted after the game that he hadn’t assigned a penalty taker and had ‘left it how it used to be’.

Now, Sutton says he was stunned by Allardyce’s comments after the Newcastle draw.

Sutton stunned by what Allardyce has said

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Sutton admitted that he was surprised by Allardyce’s post-match comments.

“I’ve got to say I expected Rodrigo to take the penalty because he scored his last one, so that didn’t make any sense,” Sutton said.

“What I am absolutely baffled about is Sam Allardyce saying that he hadn’t designated a penalty taker, he left it up to them. It’s a detail like that which ultimately could cost them staying in the Premier League.

“So I found that, a guy whose attention to detail he’s so precise, that’s a big moment in their season. I think Leeds are down.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It was certainly a surprise to see Bamford step up on Saturday and in truth, his effort was easily saved by Nick Pope.

Allardyce may not have assigned a spot-kick taker before Saturday’s game, but it seems highly unlikely that Bamford will get another opportunity before the season ends.

Even though Leeds will feel they have missed an opportunity, a point against an in-form Newcastle side isn’t the worst result in terms of their survival hopes.

Show all