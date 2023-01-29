Chris Perkins in talks with Arsenal over academy role after Spurs exit











Arsenal could be about to get one over on their North London rivals, with the Daily Mail reporting that Chris Perkins is in talks to take over their academy recruitment after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Perkins spent around 18 months with Spurs as their emerging talent manager after leaving Everton. The Daily Mail notes that he previously held a position with Derby County’s academy.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

In his role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Perkins would identify top talents between the ages of 17 to 21 to bring into the club. But it seems that he has now moved on.

Perkins in talks with Arsenal after Tottenham exit

The Daily Mail reports that he has now left the club. He had been in talks with Everton about a possible return to Goodison Park. However, Perkins may actually be making a much shorter move.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Perkins is in talks with Arsenal about a role which sees him head up their academy recruitment. And it is suggested that he could start as early as next month.

It would appear to be a real coup for the Gunners, particularly when you consider where Perkins would be arriving from. He has a big reputation in the game. And Tottenham will be disappointed to see him go.

It is an exciting time to work with Arsenal, whatever the job may be. The Gunners are top of the Premier League. And it does appear that they have overhauled their club at all levels.

There is so much talent knocking on Mikel Arteta’s door. And they should have little problem attracting more of the country’s best prospects to make the move to the Emirates given their trajectory.

It is sometimes hard to measure just how great an impact certain backroom figures have at clubs – particularly for us on the outside. But it does seem to be another decent piece of news for Arsenal.