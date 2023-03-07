Chelsea would now consider appointing 'genius' Tottenham managerial target if they sack Graham Potter











Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is on the radar of London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Telegraph recently reported that Tottenham are admirers of De Zerbi amid questions over Antonio Conte’s future in North London.

Both Spurs and Chelsea could be looking for new managers in the summer or sooner, with the Champions League this midweek hugely important for Graham Potter and Conte.

The Independent report that Chelsea’s season effectively comes down to one game against Borussia Dortmund tonight.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Chelsea would consider Tottenham target Roberto de Zerbi if they sack Graham Potter

Conte is increasingly likely to leave before the end of the season if Spurs get knocked out of the Champions League tomorrow night, according to The Times.

And De Zerbi has caught the eye of those at Stamford Bridge and is being considered ‘just in case’ they need to sack Potter.

Mauricio Pochettino is also under consideration but it seems like he has unfinished business at Spurs and would love to go back there.

De Zerbi has been hailed as a ‘genius‘ and arguably proved to be an upgrade on Potter since the managerial reshuffle.

It would be quite something if Chelsea came knocking for Brighton’s manager after hiring and firing the last one but we are not at that stage yet.

Chelsea insist they remain behind Potter, but a Champions League exit tonight would bring his position under more pressure.