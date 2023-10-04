Chelsea want to sign ‘unbelievable’ defender who’s even faster than Erling Haaland

Chelsea and Manchester City are both reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies next year.

The Canadian has entered the final two years of his contract at the Allianz Arena. His agent has been in the news recently, claiming his client has plenty of suitors in the Premier League. Now, Chelsea are said to be interested.

Photo by Sascha Steinbach-Pool/Getty Images

Chelsea are interested in signing Alphonso Davies

Chelsea have spent more money than any other club in the world since the start of last season.

Todd Boehly has been prepared to break the bank time and again over the last year or so, and it looks like he has no plans of stopping just yet.

90min claim today that Chelsea, along with Manchester City and Real Madrid, are interested in signing Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich next year.

The Blues are being kept informed of his situation at Bayern, where the German champions are keen to extend his contract beyond 2025.

Davies, who is still only 22 years old, is an ‘unbelievable‘ defender. He has won 13 trophies as a Bayern Munich player, including five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League.

If he is available, we’re sure plenty of big clubs will want to sign him.

He’s faster than Erling Haaland

One of Alphonso Davies’ best traits is his pace.

The 22-year-old Canadian is absolutely rapid. He’s unstoppable when he’s in full flow, and the Bundesliga’s official website claims he is the fourth fastest player in the history of the German top flight.

Davies is said to be faster than players like Aston Villa duo Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey, Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, and even Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

If he’s on the market in January or at the end of this season, we’re sure he’ll be a wanted man. We won’t be surprised at all if Chelsea launch a mammoth bid to sign him.