Chelsea reportedly want to sign ‘dazzling’ £26m-rated attacking talent

Chelsea will reportedly be keeping tabs on Club Brugge prodigy Antonio Nusa over the coming months.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano took to X with an update on the Blues’ stance towards the 18-year-old forward.

He reported that Chelsea scouts “will keep monitoring” and tracking Nusa as they deem him a “top talent”.

Photo by Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews via Getty Images

The Blues reportedly tried their luck with a €30million (£26million) bid on deadline day, which Brugge rejected.

Chelsea will no doubt have been watching Nusa in action when Norway took on Jordan in a friendly on Thursday.

The teenager made his debut in attack for the hosts, and gave an outstanding account of himself in the 6-0 win.

‘Monster debut’

Nettavisen couldn’t help but sing Nusa’s praises at full time, delivering a lengthy write-up about how good the Chelsea target was.

“The player who clearly had the highest hopes for before the match, and the world that the 18-year-old delivered,” they began.

“Completely fearless in his national team debut, giving Jordan’s right-back Ehsan Haddad nightmares from minute one.

“Was behind most of what Norway produced before the break thanks to dazzling close-range technique, raw speed and now also good finishes.

Photo by David Hagemann / Photonews via Getty Images

“Fantastic performance then sent Norway up 1-0, and also put on the waiter’s shoes when he delivered the goal-scoring pass to Strand Larsen.

“Moved to the right after the break, where he was unable to influence the game to the same extent.

“But just as much a monster debut from the Club Brugge player who is probably far more relevant for a starting place against Georgia than was perhaps the case before the game.”

Our view

Chelsea will probably have mixed feelings about Nusa’s performance.

On one hand, it’s clear that the youngster has immense talent and will no doubt become even better.

However, there will no doubt be many more clubs now alerted to his talent and could now consider entering the race.