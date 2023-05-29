Chelsea open talks with £53m Liverpool target in huge blow to Klopp











Chelsea are in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte, despite interest from Liverpool and PSG.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have now followed up on initial interest in the Uruguayan star by making a bid and entering talks to sign him.

Ugarte has been on the radar of Liverpool for some time as they look to snap up new midfielders. The likes of Aston Villa are also keen.



Chelsea set to sign Manuel Ugarte

The Mail reports how Ugarte has emerged as a target for both Chelsea and PSG. Indeed, it’s claimed the French club have put an offer in for the £53m release-clause in the midfielder’s contract.

But Chelsea are also in the mix and it’s said that Mauricio Pochettino has even authorised the signing as one of his first tasks as Blues boss.

Ugarte, who has been lauded as an ‘exciting‘ midfield talent, has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment.

For Liverpool, who are close to signing Alexis Mac Allister, it looks like Ugarte is a name they might have to move on from.

The Reds are keen on adding a number of midfielders and have been linked with another move for Ryan Gravenberch this weekend.

Pochettino building already

The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino is a big enough moment in itself for Chelsea. But it seems work is already underway to add new faces and Ugarte could be the first.

This is the problem the likes of Liverpool and co are going to face this summer. Chelsea will want to build wisely under Pochettino and will be backing him where they can.

Clearly, Ugarte is a top midfielder who many want. And it seems that Chelsea might be the team to get him.

