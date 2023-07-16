Chelsea now want to sign ‘magnificent’ World Cup winner, Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan

Chelsea now reportedly hold an interest in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

That’s according to Football Transfers, which claims that Dembele is ‘admired’ by Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are facing a crucial few weeks ahead as they bid to re-shape their current squad in Pochettino’s image.

Chelsea have already moved to bring in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but are still expected to target another new striker.

Yet, they have been linked with a surprise move for another wide forward in Ousmane Dembele this weekend.

Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Chelsea interested in Dembele

Football Transfers reports that Chelsea are considering a move for Dembele, with his contract renewal at Barcelona ongoing.

Pochettino is said to be an admirer of the winger, with the Argentine looking to re-shape his frontline.

But there has been no indication from the Frenchman that he would be open to a move to England and Barca are under no pressure to sell.

It’s noted that Dembele remains in Xavi’s plans for the future at Camp Nou.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Dembele has struggled with persistent injuries ever since he made the switch to Barca from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

The 27-year-old was widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in world football after his spell in Germany and even lifted the World Cup with France in 2018.

He’s been long linked with a move to England, but it would be a surprise to see the ‘magnificent’ winger leave Spain this summer.

Dembele has enjoyed a decent run of form under Xavi and seems to be finally finding his feet at Barca after a difficult few years.