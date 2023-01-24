Chelsea now want to beat Tottenham to £35m player this month - journalist











Chelsea are trying to jump ahead of London rivals Tottenham in the chase to sign young defender Malo Gusto from Lyon.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told The Blues Brothers show on YouTube that the Blues are trying to get the deal done this month.

That is the way they want to beat the competition including Spurs, but also Real Madrid, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund to land Gusto.

Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea trying to jump ahead of Tottenham and sign Gusto

Jacobs said: “The situation with Chelsea is that there has been a verbal bid. There’s player buy-in but a player can agree terms with multiple clubs.

“The Chelsea offer is satisfactory as I understand it, in terms of the actual financials and contract length offered. But let us be clear here. Lyon don’t want to sell mid-season and they believe that come the summer, there will be a whole array of clubs – Tottenham have looked, Dortmund have looked, Barcelona, Real Madrid have looked.

“Lots of clubs have enquired. But Chelsea have done what they’ve done quite regularly, trying to jump ahead of their rivals by agreeing something right now and in doing so, giving Lyon a slightly better number than perhaps they will receive in the summer and hope that by doing so, they’re able to speed this one up.

“It’s more about persuading Lyon to sell mid-season and what that means it’s going to be quite difficult to get the type of price Chelsea are looking for. We don’t know what the verbal offer is but what I do know is at the Lyon end, their valuation is over 40 million euros (£35 million).

“At Chelsea’s, it’s closer to 30 or under. Anything around 35-40 million euros mark could end up being very competitive here.”

Spurs and Chelsea also both seem keen on Pedro Porro, but there could be a situation which works out well for all parties here.

If Chelsea push ahead with signing Gusto, who Jacobs admits in the video would be more of a talented backup for Reece James anyway, Spurs may crack on with Porro.

That said, Chelsea have been far more determined in the market this month and keener to pay up, while Spurs await their first signing despite the clear need for investment in Antonio Conte’s squad.