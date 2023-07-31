Chelsea now think they’re about to beat Arsenal to signing ‘special’ PL star

Chelsea now believe that they are set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Michael Olise, with the Frenchman available for £35 million in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Blues think that they are about to win the race to sign the Crystal Palace star ahead of the new campaign.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Michael Olise could prove to be a bargain signing at £35 million. The Frenchman actually contributed 11 assists in the Premier League last season as Palace ended the campaign in mid-table.

Chelsea think they’ve beaten Arsenal to Olise deal

A clause in his contract has opened the door for the division’s heavyweights to take a look at a move. And 90min claims that Manchester City and Arsenal were both interested in Olise.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, it is Chelsea who appear to be on course to win the race. 90min reports that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now optimistic of bringing Olise to Stamford Bridge.

Interestingly, it is noted in the report that Olise’s younger brother is already on the books at Chelsea. So that may have played a part in the former Reading star’s decision.

It may seem like a real blow to plenty of Arsenal supporters. The Gunners have enjoyed a very impressive window so far. However, there are a couple of areas where Mikel Arteta’s side surely need more depth.

And out on the right is potentially one of those positions. Bukayo Saka started to look jaded towards the end of last season. And Arteta did not really have someone to come in and replace him.

It could be a big year for Reiss Nelson for that reason. But Olise would have been a brilliant addition. He is a ‘special‘ talent with an incredibly high ceiling. And he would not have cost the earth.

But unfortunately for Arsenal, he now appears to be heading elsewhere.