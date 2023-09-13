Chelsea now leading race for ‘remarkable’ striker Spurs really want; Pochettino thinks he’s ideal

The latest news suggests that Tottenham being beaten in the race for striker Ivan Toney by Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It was a big summer for Tottenham as they lost Harry Kane and rebuilt the squad to try and get themselves battling for the top spots again.

In the end, they signed Brennan Johnson on transfer deadline day but they will no doubt want to add more signings to help replace Kane.

Reports had linked them to Toney, but now, new reports from LondonWorld suggested that Chelsea are ‘leading the race’ for Toney. Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the striker is ideal for the club.

Tottenham falling behind in race for Toney

Toney is a fantastic striker and his tally last season in the Premier League sums up how good a finisher he is.

In 33 Premier League appearances, the ‘remarkable‘ forward managed to score 20 goals for his current club Brentford.

It is obvious to see that Toney is a top striker and any club would be lucky to have him. It is no shock to see him attract interest from both Spurs and Chelsea.

It will be a blow for Spurs fans to hear that Chelsea are currently leading the race for the English forward as it stands.

No doubt a lot will depend on where the two London teams are in the table come the next transfer window. Currently life is looking a lot better at Spurs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are struggling to get to a top-level and reach a top consistency in order to get them back battling for Europe.