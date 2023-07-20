Transfer news surfacing suggests that Chelsea may have just handed Liverpool a big boost in their pursuit of Joao Palhinha.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with a move for Palhinha this summer as they look to strengthen their midfield.

For instance, the Liverpool Echo has reported that several players who had been dismissed as Anfield targets are now back on the table.

The Reds could soon find themselves without Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, and as such, the Liverpool hierarchy must replace them.

Meanwhile, according to talkSPORT, Chelsea have rejected the chance to try and sign Fulham’s Palhinha this summer.

The reason behind this, as per the report, is his age. Chelsea apparently believe that he is too old.

The Blues were reportedly presented with Palhinha as a possible alternative to top target Moises Caicedo.

However, it looks like they will not pursue this move, which could well be a boost for the Anfield side.

Chelsea may have boosted Liverpool’s chances of getting Palhinha

We know that Chelsea love to spend under their new owners, so the fact that they have apparently rejected the chance to sign Palhinha is great news for Liverpool.

The stats show that he is ‘one of the best defensive midfielders around‘ as Palhinha managed 148 tackles last season.

This was the highest in the division and also 48 tackles clear of the player in second place.

With Chelsea seemingly out of the race, it leaves Liverpool as the biggest club interested in signing the midfielder this summer window.

The Reds have already signed two midfielders but the two they have signed are a lot more attacking.

Palhinha would finish the midfield perfectly and he would have the defensive qualities to balance the trio.

Liverpool finished fifth last season and manager Jurgen Klopp will not want this to become normality. He will want to be back challenging for the title again.

With this in mind, replacing some of the older Liverpool midfielders like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho with 28 year-old Palhinha seems like a perfect idea.

Chelsea have definitely boosted Liverpool’s chances of getting him by pulling out of the race.