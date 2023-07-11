Journalist Paul Brown has suggested Chelsea may have been given some encouragement from Arsenal that they can sign Folarin Balogun this summer.

Brown spoke to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Chelsea’s interest in the Gunners youngster.

Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to bolster his forward line this summer after Chelsea struggled in front of goal last season.

The Blues have already moved to bring in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but they are expected to add more firepower to their attack before the window closes.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with moves for the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen. But a more surprising name to be linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge is Folarin Balogun.

Indeed, Chris Wheatley has already suggested that Arsenal may be open to doing business with Chelsea over Balogun this summer.

Now, Brown has labelled the move ‘one to watch’ over the coming weeks.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Chelsea given encouragement over Balogun

Brown believes that Chelsea’s interest in Balogun indicates they have been given some encouragement from Arsenal.

“They already signed a player in Nicolas Jackson, who I think it’s asking a lot of to step up and do that on a regular basis,” the journalist said.

“Would Chelsea be in a position to spend another large chunk of money on a player who might not necessarily be their first choice striker every week?

“That seems like a false economy really for Chelsea and I’m not sure they have the money to sign two strikers who they don’t regard as necessarily a first choice.

“So, it seems a bit strange from that point of view. But I don’t think Chelsea would be interested in Balogun if they hadn’t been given some kind of encouragement. So, I think this is one to watch over the next week or so.”

Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Balogun enjoyed a brilliant campaign in France last season as he netted 22 goals in Ligue 1.

The Hale End Academy product is expected to leave Arsenal this summer in search of regular first-team football, with Mikel Arteta boasting a wealth of attacking options already.

Chelsea and Arsenal have done business together regularly over the years, with Kai Havertz the latest player to move between the London clubs.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Arsenal were open to selling Balogun to their rivals, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will firm up their interest in the youngster.

While Balogun impressed in France last season, he remains unproven in the Premier League and Chelsea may decide against taking a gamble on the USMNT international.