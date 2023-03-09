Chelsea made enquiry for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes in January











Chelsea made an enquiry for Bruno Guimaraes during the January transfer window, but The Telegraph reports that Newcastle United are on the verge of agreeing a new contract with the Brazilian.

Bruno has proved to be an unbelievable signing for the Magpies. He arrived during the 2022 January window when there was still a question mark over whether Eddie Howe would keep the club in the Premier League.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

But the midfielder proved to be an inspired addition. And he, like many of his teammates, has really kicked on at St James’ Park this season.

Chelsea made Bruno Guimaraes enquiry in January

Newcastle are challenging for the top-four in the Premier League. Meanwhile, they have also reached the Carabao Cup final. And that is only a taste of what is to come from Newcastle in the years to come.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The Telegraph reports that Bruno is about to hand the Magpies a big boost. He is reportedly on the verge of signing a new long-term deal on Tyneside.

That news may come as a disappointment to Chelsea. The Telegraph reports that the Blues made a move for the 25-year-old in January. But clearly, Newcastle had no interest in letting the former Lyon man leave after just 12 months.

Interestingly, it is suggested that Chelsea could return in the summer.

It is no surprise that Newcastle resisted any attempt from Chelsea to sign Bruno. He has been ‘magnificent‘ in the Premier League. And the Magpies’ results without him speak for themselves this season.

He is the kind of player who could help Newcastle take that next step. So holding onto him is going to be extremely important ahead of the next few years.

It appears that Bruno is ready to commit his future to Newcastle. So the onus is on the Magpies to help him realise his ambitions while he is at the club.