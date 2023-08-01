Chelsea have just launched bid to sign ‘incredible’ Arsenal target

Chelsea may have stolen the march on Arsenal as they have now made an official bid for Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who shared the update on Youtube.

Romano revealed that Chelsea preferred to keep the amount of their bid private but there’s confidence that Sanchez does want the move.

Romano said: “Chelsea have sent an official bid today to Brighton for Robert Sanchez the goalkeeper.

“Yes, Chelsea always had his name in the list, even when Onana was mentioned as a possibility, Robert Sanchez was always being considered as a cheaper and smart option.

“And Chelsea decided to bid for Robert Sanchez, I will let you know about the amount but at the moment Chelsea prefer to keep things quiet because of their relationship with Brighton.

“This deal first of all is very complete because the player wants to move, so Brighton want Sanchez to leave and Sanchez wants to go to Chelsea, very clear.”

This news bodes well for Chelsea fans who are hoping to see their current keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga have added competition for the new season.

With Edouard Mendy departed for Saudi Arabia, Kepa doesn’t have a great deal of pressure on his spot.

And given Kepa has struggled with his consistency over the years, you would think Chelsea need an alternative.

Chelsea have bid for Arsenal target Sanchez

Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest may come as a bit of a surprise given the season Robert Sanchez indured.

The ‘incredible’ keeper, as labelled by former boss Graham Potter, was eventually dropped under Roberto De Zerbi.

Robert Steele was instead installed in Brighton’s goal because of the ability in his passing game.

Therefore, with Bart Verbruggen also arriving at the club there’s clearly a path for Sanchez to go.

As Romano reported, Brighton want their keeper to leave and Chelsea are heavily interested.

Therefore should a fee be agreed, a previous price tag of around £20m has been mentioned, then this move could move quickly.

Sanchez is of course seen as an alternative at Arsenal in their pursuit of David Raya.

However, if Chelsea make an early move for Sanchez then Arsenal may have to strengthen their attempts for Raya or find alternatives.

Either way, at 25-years-old you can understand the interest from these elite clubs – and Sanchez surely still has a lot of potential to fill.