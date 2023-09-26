Chelsea eyeing £70m striker Pochettino has deemed ‘one of the best strikers in the world’

Chelsea have reportedly begun looking for a new striker to sign when the transfer window reopens.

The Blues have had a difficult start to the Premier League season, with just one win from six.

Nicolas Jackson has been tasked with leading the Chelsea line, but he has only netted once this term.

According to TEAMtalk, the Blues are now ‘working hard’ on striker options for the January window.

The outlet has named several potential options, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney a ‘likely top target’.

However, Chelsea are also ‘looking around Europe’ for players they could potentially bring to Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Claudio Villa – Inter/FC Internazionale via Getty Images

Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Roma’s Tammy Abraham are apparently in their sights.

‘His name has to be in there’

Martinez would be a good shout for Chelsea, as he’s a world-class forward in his prime with an amazing CV.

In 244 outings for Inter Milan, he has registered 108 goals and 38 assists. This season alone, he has six goals and two assists from eight Nerazzurri appearances.

And for Argentina, Martinez has 21 goals from 50 outings and has won a World Cup and a Copa America with the Albiceleste.

What’s even more interesting, as far as Chelsea are concerned, is that their manager has deemed him one of the best forwards on the planet.

“Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world,” he said back in 2020, as per football.london.

“It’s not just for what he does now, but for what his potential means going forward.

“If you start looking at hitmen for the big clubs, clearly his name has to be in there.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Reportedly valued at around £70million in the past, Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to England over the past few transfer windows.

Could Chelsea be the club to bring him on board in the Premier League?