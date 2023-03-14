‘Chelsea are firm favourites’: ‘Unplayable’ Arsenal teen could be set for Stamford Bridge move - Journalist











Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has shared an update about Ethan Nwaneri’s future as Arsenal try to keep hold of their teenage talent.

Nwaneri made headlines earlier this season when he became the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of just 15.

However, despite the fact Mikel Arteta gave him such a huge opportunity at such a young age, the teenager isn’t committing his future to Arsenal, and a move to Chelsea could beckon for the young midfielder.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Chelsea favourites for Nwaneri

Bailey shared what he knows about the teenager.

“Yeah, Ethan Nwaneri. Basically Arsenal are struggling to tie him down. There is interest from around. What I’m hearing is he’ll like to stay in London which means, probably not Tottenham, but Chelsea are keen, they like to sign young players. Arsenal are struggling to tie him down and Chelsea like him a lot, if he does leave it does look like Chelsea are firm favourites here,” Bailey said.

Grass isn’t always greener

A move to Chelsea may well be tempting for Nwaneri, but perhaps he should think about staying at Arsenal.

The Gunners have been much better than the Blues in recent years when it comes to giving academy graduates chances – just look at Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as two examples.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s policy seems to be to spend, spend, spend and that stifles the chance of any young player getting a shot.

Chelsea have already spent massive money on two young midfielders in the shape of Carney Chukwuemeka and Andrey Santos, so Nwaneri may already be the long-term third choice in the middle of the park if he heads to Stamford Bridge.

The so-called ‘unplayable’ teenager has a bright future, but he has to be very careful when it comes to making his next move.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all