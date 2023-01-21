Chelsea could move to beat Arsenal to signing Dusan Vlahovic, says journalist











Chelsea and Arsenal are more than familiar with each other in the transfer market and it could be set to heat up again over Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus.

Vlahovic has long been courted by teams in England. Indeed, if you cast your mind back to January 2021, he was viewed as Arsenal’s main target. In the end, he signed for Juventus in a mega-money deal and the Gunners moved on to eventually land Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

However, problems at Juventus have led to speculation around Vlahovic’s future. And according to journalist Dean Jones, the Serbian is another player both Chelsea and Arsenal could end up going head to head for.

“There is a lot to be figured out at Juve in the coming months, with a new board in place and the club under investigation about financial issues,” Jones wrote for GiveMeSport.

“It may lead to player departures and as part of that Vlahovic’s situation is “not certain”, as one source explained. That could open the door to him moving to the Premier League.”

Lauded by Micah Richards for his ‘lightning quick‘ pace, Vlahovic has had an up and down time in Turin on the whole.

Vlahovic has scored seven times this season in 15 games. His record for Serbia is impressive enough too, with 10 goals in just 19 caps so far.

TBR’s View: Chelsea and Arsenal the new top dogs in the market

It seems whenever there is a good player going, both Arsenal and Chelsea get linked. And once again, we’re here with Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic could well be on his way out of Juve, as Jones says. They could face a mass exodus of players, with the Champions League hopes all but ended by a 15 point deduction.

For Vlahovic, both Chelsea and Arsenal would appeal. The Blues, in particular, have a space at number nine and he could be the main man there.