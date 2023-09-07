Chelsea actually made last-minute move to sign 26-year-old Nottingham Forest player

Chelsea reportedly made a last-minute move to sign Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Chelsea asked about signing the Forest forward in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino bolstered his squad significantly over the summer as Chelsea continued to spend heavily.

The Blues broke the British transfer record to land Moises Caicedo, while they also bolstered their attack with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

But Chelsea remained in the market for another forward option late in the window, especially after Nkunku picked up an injury during pre-season.

And a fresh report claims they attempted a late move to sign Taiwo Awoniyi.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Chelsea made move for Awoniyi

The Athletic reports that Chelsea asked about the possibility of signing Awoniyi in the final 48 hours of the window.

But Forest were in a position to turn down their approach.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Awoniyi has enjoyed a brilliant run of form for Forest of later having netted in each of his last seven Premier League appearances.

The 26-year-old was snapped up by Steve Cooper last summer and managed 10 goals in his debut season in England’s top flight.

The Nigerian striker has already scored three times in as many games this time around and seems to be thriving under Cooper.

Chelsea were on the lookout for a new striker over the summer and it’s hardly surprising they moved for Awoniyi given his promising form for Forest.

But Cooper’s men were never likely to entertain a sale, especially as they were probably aware they were going to offload Brennan Johnson to Tottenham.