Manchester United need a new left-back.

Luke Shaw’s injury looks to be quite serious, and the 20-time English champions are seriously lacking depth in that position.

Luckily, the transfer window is open, and the Red Devils can go and dip into the market to sign some reinforcements.

A number of players have been linked over the past few days, and one man who is reportedly on United’s radar is Sergio Reguilon.

The Spaniard, currently at Tottenham, is said to be a target for Erik Ten Hag’s side, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, this could be quite an easy deal to do as Spurs don’t want any sort of loan fee for the player.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Easy deal

Romano shared what he knows about Reguilon.

“Today they have contacts for Marc Cucurella, but Chelsea want a loan fee and salary covered. Sergio Reguilon is a cheap opportunity from Tottenham because they will not require a big loan fee, just the salary covered, so these three players are on the list of Man United, they will sign a left-back 100% in the final days of the transfer window,” Romano said.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Works for all parties

This could be a deal that works for everyone.

Man United would get some much-needed left-back cover, Reguilon would get a chance to show what he’s all about, and Spurs would get the £28m man off their wage bill for a season.

Who knows? If Reguilon has a good spell at United his stock could, once again, rise, and if it does, Tottenham could cash-in for a decent sum of cash come the end of the season.

This is a deal that makes plenty of sense, so don’t be shocked if Reguilon does head to Old Trafford before the deadline.