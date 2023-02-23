Charles Watts shares where Emile Smith Rowe could soon play for Arsenal











Arsenal are looking ahead to a tricky Premier League game away at Leicester City this weekend.

One potential dilemma for Mikel Arteta involves Granit Xhaka’s role in the starting XI.

The Switzerland international has struggled for form since returning from the World Cup.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Against Aston Villa, Xhaka was poor in possession and offered little going forward.

He also could’ve done better for the hosts’ second goal.

With Leicester coming up, pre-match discussion has focused on whether Xhaka could do with a rest.

And one potential replacement has recently returned to full fitness after an injury-plagued campaign.

Emile Smith Rowe has made just six appearances for Arsenal this season, clocking up a mere 62 minutes.

Now, the 22-year-old looks ready and raring to go for the Gunners in training.

However, Smith Rowe may struggle to force his way into his usual current position.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are currently vying for the starting berth on the left side of attack.

‘Pressure on Xhaka for that starting spot’

Charles Watts, speaking on his YouTube channel, reckons Arteta could swap Xhaka for Smith Rowe.

“Smith Rowe’s back,” said the Goal.com Arsenal correspondent.

“So, he was on the bench at the weekend.

“We’re certainly going to start seeing him get more minutes as we go on through the weeks now, with the midweek games coming back.

“Gonna be intriguing when he does get minutes (and) exactly where Mikel Arteta plays him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Does he just come in as a sort of left winger? Doubtful, because Trossard and Martinelli have now got that position nailed down.

“I think you’re probably looking at the sort of Xhaka position when it comes to Smith Rowe between now and the end of the season, which I think fits Smith Rowe perfectly.

“If he can get fit, I think he might even start putting a little bit of pressure on Xhaka for that starting spot, because of the qualities he has and how effective I think he could be in that position.”

Great shout – TBR View

Smith Rowe is an ‘incredible‘ talent who has endured a difficult season. Hopefully we’ll start seeing a lot more of him in the coming months.

The 22-year-old might’ve been playing as an LW of late, but he burst onto the scene as an attacking midfielder.

With that in mind, he’d be a great shout alongside Martin Odegaard in the double-number 8 midfield setup that Arteta has been using this season.