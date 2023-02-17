Charles Watts shares what he's heard about Thomas Partey ahead of Arsenal trip to Villa











Arsenal are currently sweating over the fitness of Thomas Partey, who didn’t feature against Manchester City.

On Wednesday, rumours began doing the rounds on social media claiming the Gunners man wasn’t available.

Charles Watts and several national outlets then corroborated the rumours, and Partey didn’t play.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Jorginho expertly filled in for the 29-year-old, but Arsenal went on to lose 3-1 to Pep Guardiola’s charges.

Mikel Arteta told Amazon Prime – via talkSPORT – ahead of kickoff: “It’s what happens in football. Players pick up injuries.

“Unfortunately Thomas felt something in his back muscle and he wasn’t available to play today.”

After the match, the press asked Arteta when he felt Partey could be back.

“We don’t know,” he replied. “It’s what happens, it’s part of football.

“I think Jorgi played a good game and we have to assess Tommy to see how bad it is.”

‘There is a hope’

Charles Watts discussed Partey’s fitness on his latest YouTube video.

He said he couldn’t provide much more information, admitting he has heard conflicting information over what kind of injury it is.

“Okay so the news on Thomas Partey’s injury,” began Watts.

“Unfortunately I can’t give you too much at the moment.

“It’s going to be checked over more today before we find out a bit more on what the extent of this problem is with Partey.

“I’m not even sure I couldn’t say for certain what the injury is in terms of what body part.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

“I’ve been told thigh, but I’ve also heard hamstring, so I just don’t know for sure. So we’ll have to wait and see.

“Mikel Arteta’s press conference tomorrow is at 9:30 in the morning so maybe we’ll find out a little bit more from him in terms of exactly what it is.

“But there’s going to be further checks on party today before determining exactly how long it is going to be out for

“There is a hope that it’s not going to be anything too serious and it was just precautionary.”

Food for thought for Arteta in summer transfer window

Partey’s withdrawal from the Arsenal squad ahead of the City game was a huge blow.

The Ghana international is an absolutely crucial player for the Gunners, but sadly he seems to pick up knocks here and there, and miss out on games.

Good job Arteta signed Jorginho in January. It’s not taken long for him to be called into action.

This is definitely something Arsenal will need to look into at the end of the season.

As good as Partey is, if he keeps missing games, then the Gunners will need to bring in more reinforcements.